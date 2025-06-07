Lancing church appeals for boats to bless as part of annual service

A Lancing church is appealing for anyone who has a boat to take part in the annual service of Blessing the Boats.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing have been organising the Blessing of Boats service for thirty years. Originally an event that celebrated the historic Lancing fishing community, the service now recognises the boats and people that sail from Lancing for pleasure.

The service will be conducted by Father Ben Scott, Assistant Curate at St Michael's, and the hymns accompanied by Lancing Brass. The guest preacher will be Father Jake Pass who is a Chaplain in the Royal Navy Reserve and former Port Chaplain for the Mission to Seafarers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Ben said: “It is great that as a church we are able to offer this opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate this special place in which we live. I’m looking forward to blessing as much as possible so we want to include everything that is used by people who use the sea so boats, kayaks, oars, sailing equipment, anchors, kites and boards are all welcome to be blessed. The more the merrier!”

A previous Blessing the Boats service

Blessing the Boats will be held at Lancing Beach Green on Sunday 13 July at 2.30 pm.

The “boats” will be blessed during the service, which will consist of hymns, prayers and a scripture reading. Each boat will then be sprinkled with Holy Water and a short prayer said for the safety of its users.

The origin of the Blessing of Boats goes back to biblical days when many of the first followers of Jesus Christ were fishermen by trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon’s service will conclude with a concert by the band after which Cream teas will be served in St Michael’s Church Hall, South Street, Lancing.

If the weather is wet or windy then the service will be held in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing.

If you can bring something to be blessed please let the church know in advance by email [email protected] or telephone 01903 750286.