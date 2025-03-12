Lancing Flower Club members meet for AGM

Firstly I must apologise for my typo in my last post. I had mistyped 65 years as 75 years. Today Lancing Flower Club held its 69th AGM. It will have been running for 70 years in 2026.

It was well attended, including 4 new members, and was headed up by Gill-chairman, Pat-treasure and Helen-secretary.

Everyone had been given copies of last years AGM minutes to read upon arrival by Helen, a blank list of possible nominees for future committee members and copies of last years accounts were on display at the entrance table for anyone to take and read.

Gill started the meeting by announcing the forthcoming events and shows in the area, before checking that everyone had read the minutes and seen the nominees form. Gill thanked both committee members and club members for their hard work and commitment in keeping the club running smoothly. She then detailed the highlights of our year, which included our display at Chichester Cathedral at the Festival of Flowers. It took 6 members 6 hours to complete but looked stunning at the end and also the club’s autumn show, which was held in October 24. This year in 2025 it will be a Christmas show as the show runs every 14 months, not one to be missed.

AGM daffodil arrangement competition.

Pat then checked everyone had had the opportunity to view the treasures report and announced that the membership has not increased; will currently remain the same at £35. Helen said she had given out the proposal forms and that we needed another committee member.

Vee Barton, has who been vice chairman; was handed over the role of chairman and took her place at the head table. She gave a lovely speech to say how she was pleased to see new members attend and looking forward to the role. She had also spoken with Gaynor Circus the head of Sussex NAFAS and the role of Social Media is to be known as Publicity Officer. The club welcomed Vee to the chairman’s role and the meeting ended.

Two competitions were held, one for a spring floral arrangement to include daffodils, which brought a fabulous splash of bright sunny colour, and a picture quiz which we all had a go at, it certainly got us thinking and chatting. Tea and delicious cakes were eaten by all, thank you to Gill for baking. Finally the new chairman Vee drew our raffle, that had some lovely prizes including a homemade cake; which I think was one of the first to go.

Usually we meet on the 3rd Monday of a month, but due to Easter this year April is different. We look forward to seeing club members next at the practice class, and everyone at our next Floral Demo on April 28th and then 16th June.

St Peter’s the Apostle Bowness Avenue Sompting BN165 9TS 2:30 start

£35 annual membership or £7 for a visit. Tea and biscuits incl.