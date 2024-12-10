Lancing Flower Club to hold Christmas flower arranging demonstration

Lancing flower club held their Christmas flower arranging demonstration on Monday 9th at 2:30pm. The demonstrator was Gaenor Circus, who is also Chairman of The Sussex Area of NAFAS. She made beautiful flower arrangements using traditional Christmas foliage, Avalanche roses, Lisianthus and Sweet Avalanche roses to name but a few. They were all glittered up for festive season and adorned with stars and coloured baubles. After a cup of tea, all of the flower arrangements Gaenor had made were raffled to the attendees.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023 Lancing Flower Club moved to St Peter The Apostle Church in Bowness Avenue Sompting BN15 9TS and are still going strong after 75 years with over 30 members, but we would love to welcome new people of any age and gender. We meet most Months on the third Monday for a 2:30pm start time.

Should you wish to visit and watch a flower arranging demonstration, entry is £7.50 on the door, which includes tea and biscuits. Or if you’re looking to visit more regularly we also offer an annual membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next demonstration is in 2025 Monday February 17th by Nina Tucknott with a title of “Fashionable Flowers”. We would love to see you here.

Our QR code & a trio display by Gaenor Circus.

You can also follow Lancing Flower Club on instagram and see the arrangements we make and the things we get up to : lancingflowerclub

Write up by Mrs L Saunders - Social Media contact or you can email the club secretary with any questions Mrs Helen Taylor - [email protected]