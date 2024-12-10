Lancing Flower Club to hold Christmas flower arranging demonstration
In 2023 Lancing Flower Club moved to St Peter The Apostle Church in Bowness Avenue Sompting BN15 9TS and are still going strong after 75 years with over 30 members, but we would love to welcome new people of any age and gender. We meet most Months on the third Monday for a 2:30pm start time.
Should you wish to visit and watch a flower arranging demonstration, entry is £7.50 on the door, which includes tea and biscuits. Or if you’re looking to visit more regularly we also offer an annual membership.
The next demonstration is in 2025 Monday February 17th by Nina Tucknott with a title of “Fashionable Flowers”. We would love to see you here.
You can also follow Lancing Flower Club on instagram and see the arrangements we make and the things we get up to : lancingflowerclub
Write up by Mrs L Saunders - Social Media contact or you can email the club secretary with any questions Mrs Helen Taylor - [email protected]