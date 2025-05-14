Last chance for bug-tastic half-term fun at WWT Arundel

Families looking to make the most of the May half-term should look no further than Arundel Wetland Centre!

This spring WWT, the charity for wetlands and wildlife, has partnered with British animation studio, Aardman, and the Royal Entomological Society, inviting families to get stuck into the Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt.

May half-term is the final chance to join Lloyd (of Aardman’s children’s comedy series Lloyd of the Flies) and his friend Dart (the colourful emperor dragonfly created exclusively by Aardman for WWT visitors) on an epic adventure through the wonderful world of wetlands.

Families can explore the reed beds and peek into beautiful ponds, to learn all about amazing wetland insects and the important role they play in nature, while helping Lloyd track down his family and friends for a visit to the newly opened WWT Arundel bug hotel, The Savoy (Cabbage).

The AR Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt app gives you an augmented reality experience on the trail!

Along the way, families will be encouraged to take part in activity challenges; striking a yoga pose like Cornea the butterfly, creating a buzz like Yard the bee, forming their own ant conga like Queen Libby the ant or weaving a web like Julie the spider.

For a truly interactive experience, families can download Aardman’s augmented reality app from both the Google Play and App Store: Lloyd of the Flies AR Bug Hunt. Children can ‘shrink down’ to fly size and see the world through an insect’s eyes, as well as watch Dart flying around the wetlands.

For the May half-term families can get involved in insect-focused activities such as pond-dipping, drop-in crafts and boat safaris. There’s also colouring and activity sheets to complete and for Lloyd fans special screenings of Lloyd of the Flies episodes.

Elizabeth Pearce at WWT Arundel said: “Despite being small, insects play a big role in wetlands. We’re delighted to have partnered with Aardman and the Royal Entomological Society to offer this unique exploration into their secret world, and to learn about their hidden superpowers. With 26 dragonfly species alone recorded at WWT Arundel we really do encourage everyone to get up close and personal to Lloyd and these otherworldly minibeasts while they can.”

Join housefly Lloyd and his dragonfly friend Dart on the Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Hunt at WWT Arundel.

Matthew Walker, creator and director of Lloyd of the Flies, said: “I created Lloyd of the Flies because I love bugs and their weird world, so I’m thrilled that Aardman partnered with WWT to create a Wetland Bug Hunt for all the family to enjoy.

“Lloyd is used to life indoors - inside a rotting apple in a compost bin with his parents, little sister PB, and their 224 maggot siblings - so being outdoors in wetlands is a big adventure for Lloyd and his family and friends! They’ll need all the help they can get to reach the Bug Hotel, which I’m sure the children of (area) will delight in giving this half term.”

The Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt runs until 1 June, with the trail activities at WWT Arundel included in the price of admission and is free to WWT members. Visitors booking online in advance, can take advantage of a 10% reduction in ticket prices. There are also reduced price tickets (£5 per adult or £3 per child) for anyone who is in receipt of benefits* such as Universal Credit and Pension Credit. These must be pre-booked up to one day before the visit day.

* Reduced priced tickets are available to anyone currently receiving:

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Pension Credit