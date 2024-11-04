Last chance to marvel at Mars at Chichester Cathedral

With around 20,000 visitors already flocking to Chichester Cathedral to view Luke Jerram’s stunning seven-metre sculpture of Mars, there is only a week left before the popular installation departs.

The exhibition landed at the Cathedral on Saturday, October 19. Since then, visitors have not only been able to enjoy the installation itself but there has also been a stellar programme of events taking place under Mars, including evening viewings, family workshops, storytelling sessions, lunchtime concerts and fascinating talks from The Average Scientist.

A special concert in celebration of the 150th anniversary of composer Gustav Holst, who is interred at the Cathedral was also held under Mars with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra performing Mars, The Bringer of War from Holst's The Planets.

With Mars set to leave Chichester on Sunday, November 10, there is still time for visitors to come and experience this awe-inspiring artwork for themselves.

Visit Luke Jerram's seven-metre sculpture

The most mesmerising time to enjoy the display is during evening viewings when the Red Planet is fully illuminated and set to an atmospheric sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones. These will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6.30pm – 8.30pm. Tickets start from £6 and can be pre-booked or are available on the door.

Visitors can also see Mars during the day throughout the week, where there is a Reflection and Prayer Trail around the ancient Cathedral, providing opportunities to pause, connect and pray on themes inspired by the Red Planet above.

The exhibition closes on Sunday, November 10 with a poignant Remembrance Day service under Mars.

General admission to the exhibition is free, with donations welcome. All are also welcome to join the Cathedral’s programme of services under Mars. Opening times are: Monday – Saturday (9am – 5.30pm) and Sunday (12.30pm – 2.30pm).

For more information and to book tickets for Evening Viewings, visit: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk.