Last chance to secure tickets for AMTS' production of Annie The Musical!

This weekend, June 26-28, get ready to travel back to 1930's New York, and meet the adorable red-headed orphan Annie, as she attempts to track down her long lost parents!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington Musical Theatre Society are ready to unveil their latest production, Annie The Musical. Set in Depression-era New York, the show follows Annie, as she attempts to find her parents, who left her on the doorstep of the cruel Miss Hannigan 11 years ago. Take a trip back to the Great Depression, as Annie changes the lives of everyone she meets, including billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace Farrell, and even American President Franklin Roosevelt!

Annie is the perfect family-friendly musical, full of iconic songs, including Hard Knock Life, You're Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile and, of course, Tomorrow. The cast is made up of local residents, including three wonderful Annies - Madelyn Dearden, Peggy Edwardes and Elsie Mercer. From stunning costumes to powerful performances, this production will leave you smiling long after the curtain falls. Tickets are selling fast – so grab yours now and come support the cast in a night of musical magic that promises to lift your spirits and steal your heart!

Tickets are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ashington-musical-theatre-society, with limited tickets also available on the door - Ashington Community Hall, Foster Lane, RH20 3PG