Last chance to visit Arundel Castle before annual closure
This year’s closing weeks are packed with unmissable highlights, including:
Vintage cars – On Sunday 21st September, the Castle’s lower lawns will transform into a striking display of classic MG cars, as the MG Owners’ Club showcases some of the UK’s most iconic motoring heritage.
Knights, sieges and falconry for half term – On Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th October, history comes to life with a 12th-century re-enactment. Expect knights in armour, archers, siege stories, a Master Falconer, musicians, and hands-on crafts, giving children (8+) the opportunity to try archery.
Award-nominated gardens – With the Castle shortlisted for the Historic Houses Gardens of the Year Award 2025, visitors can wander through borders ablaze with colour, abundant kitchen gardens and tropical plantings.
Queen Victoria’s state bedroom – Step inside the newly restored State Bedroom, where a meticulous conservation project has returned one of Britain’s most iconic royal interiors to its original 19th-century grandeur.
World-class art and historic treasures – Inside, the Castle’s renowned collections include works by Van Dyck, Gainsborough, Canaletto and Reynolds, alongside rare tapestries, furniture and artefacts gathered by the ‘Collector’, the 14th Earl of Arundel.
Breathtaking views – Climb the Castle’s Norman Keep for panoramic views of the Sussex countryside as it turns to a sea of gold and red.
Seasonal fare – Warm up with homemade soups, sausage rolls, quiche, scones and cakes in the Castle’s café – the perfect autumn pick-me-up.
Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager, said:
"These last few weeks offer visitors the chance to see the Castle at its most striking. Whether wandering around our award-nominated gardens or attending one of our final events of 2025, we encourage people to make the most of this opportunity before our annual winter closure."
Tickets to Arundel Castle are available at www.arundelcastle.org. Tickets are priced from £16 per adult and £7.50 for a child, which includes access to the grounds and event activities. Alternatively, tickets are available from £28 per adult, £12.50 for a child, or £68.50 for a family ticket, including entrance to the castle. Children under five years old can enter for free.
Please note that catering and event details are subject to change based on weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu and opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.