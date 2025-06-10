Last Gasp, Infinite Oxygen: an exhibition by Derek Ogbourne in partnership with martin searle solicitors

Internationally renowned artist, Derek Ogbourne, hosts his solo exhibition in Brighton from 8 to 12 July at the Brighton Fishing Quarter Gallery. His exhibition is sponsored by Brighton law firm martin searle solicitors in celebration of their 21 years in business.

Ogbourne studied at the Slade School of Fine Art in the 1980s and is best known for his exhilarating, wildly physical works across all art forms. These are centred around an ongoing plot of big themes - physical life, vision, death, landscape, beauty and the sublime. His outstanding body of work encompasses an astonishing range of media – from abstract painting to performance, video, and monumental installations incorporating film, drawing and sculpture.

Ogbourne’s July exhibition is set against the backdrop of an increasingly irrational and violent live-streamed world with little horizon of hope.

“Before us are paintings of subliminal and viscerally engaging intensity. Land and seascapes in turmoil, where boundaries of solid, fluid and vapour merge into a symphony of crisis,” says Derek Ogbourne.

Fiona Martin, co-founder at martin searle solicitors says: “I’ve admired Derek’s work for many years. I’m moved by the beauty and depth of his subject matter. His sea inspired paintings show the danger and intensity of the sea. This resonates with the thousands of refugees who have died at sea on their journey for a better life.”

Fiona adds: “We act for the most vulnerable and discriminated-against people in society. We decided that our exhibition should raise awareness and funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians. We are witnessing genocide and it is important that everyone takes a stand.”

Visitors to Derek Ogbourne’s exhibition are asked to donate as generously as they can for Medical Aid for Palestinians here.

Last Gasp, Infinite Oxygen runs from 11am to 7pm, from Tuesday 8 to Saturday 12 July, at the Brighton Fishing Quarter Gallery on Brighton’s seafront (between Brighton Palace Pier and Shelter Hall).

Find out more about Derek Ogbourne at derekogbourne.com.