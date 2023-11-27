Late night Christmas shopping evening on December 8 at Arundel Wetland Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Toast the season with free a mulled wine and try samples of the seasonal treats on sale in the shop from 4.30-8pm. Enjoy mince pies and other festive treats at the Water’s Edge Café or indulge in decadent hot chocolate or spiked speciality coffees!
There’s quality gifts for everyone on your list in our WWT gift shop - much more than binoculars and bird care! Check out stylish and sustainable wallets, bags and backpacks, luxury and vegan self-care products, local gins and ales to raise your spirits plus loads of Christmas cards and decorations to celebrate the season and much more.
Or you may choose to give the wild gift of nature with a WWT membership to visit all year around. The hope of spring, the joy of long summer days and the spectacles of winter. What a gift!
Do you have someone who’s hard to buy for or do you want to top up a present? Check out the new WWT gift cards now on sale in the WWT Arundel gift shop.
Now featured in the WWT Arundel Wetland Centre Gift shop:
- Roka London - trendsetting backpacks, bags and accessories- made from recycled and replenished materials- B Corp Certified
- OCH vegan soaps - handmade in Scotland
- Felt so Good seasonal decorations - 100% natural, fair trade, biodegradable & sustainable
- Glengoyne whiskey – from the distillery located beside out WWT Caerlaverock Centre
- Arundel Gin - locally made
- Sussex Ales - locally made
- VENT for Change Stationery - Sustainable stationery with style
- Echo-Chic - practical, sustainable and durable lifestyle products
- Plum & Ashby - uplifting fragrances for home, bath and body with scents inspired by the British landscape. Made in England, in recycled bottles and FSC packaging, headquarters in Hampshire
- Rupert Blamire - ceramics for cooks and kitchens, made on potters wheels in Bristol
- Chococo - chocolate handcrafted in Dorset
- Kernow Chocolate - artisan chocolate makers in Cornwall
- Joe & Seph's Gourmet popcorn - handmade and packed in London
- Circular & Co - reusable coffee and water bottles made from 92% recycled used bottles
- Miss Sparrow and Mr Heron - socks in funky nature styles made from 53% eco-friendly bamboo
With sales on some WWT merchandise, and loads of scopes, binoculars, books and birdcare!
There’s plenty of free parking, refreshments and art activities for the little ones with preview of our winter Drawn to Water trail with illustrations by Quentin Blake.