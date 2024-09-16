Latest from Little Common Ladies Club

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Starting this month, our meetings in Little Common Community Centre will begin at the new time of 2pm.

On Wednesday, September 25, our speaker will be Barbara Harris who will talk about her army career.

Afterwards there will be a raffle and refreshments.

This is our first meeting after the summer break and new members and visitors will be made very welcome.

For more information contact 01424 843337