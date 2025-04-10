Launch of Goodwood Art Foundation - world class contemporary art comes to West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Goodwood Estate, West Sussex is renowned for its world-class portfolio of sporting venues and events. But 2025 sees the next chapter in its history with the opening of Goodwood Art Foundation. The not-for-profit organisation with a focus on art, education and environment opens to the public on Saturday 31 May. The site will comprise two gallery spaces set in 70-acres of landscaped grounds as well as an exciting new café.

The creation of Goodwood Art Foundation follows in a long history of engagement with art. Over the last three hundred years, the Dukes of Richmond at Goodwood have collected masterpieces by Canaletto, Reynolds, Romney, Stubbs and Van Dyck. The Foundation’s aim is to create inspirational experiences and foster creativity and life-long learning for people of all ages through an engagement with art and a connection to nature.

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, CBE, DL, said: “We are taking our commitment to the visual arts to a new level. The Goodwood Art Foundation will present the very best of international art in an innovative and engaging way. It will place important works of contemporary art in a beautiful, ever-changing natural environment, while also delivering a powerful education programme to inspire all our visitors.”

Each year, the annual programme will feature a headline exhibition by an exceptional artist of international standing. For 2025 it’s Rachel Whiteread, one of the most highly respected sculptors of her generation and the first female artist to win the Turner Prize. Alongside her characteristic sculpture there will be an opportunity to see little known and rarely exhibited photography by the artist. This headline exhibition is presented in partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Rachel Whiteread, Untitled (Pair), 1999. © Rachel Whiteread

Rachel Whiteread, DBE, Artist, said: “I am delighted to be the first artist profiled in the inaugural exhibition within the beautifully refurbished gallery and landscape of the new Goodwood Art Foundation. The ethos of providing audiences with the opportunity to experience contemporary art integrated into a carefully designed natural environment is something I particularly respond to. It has been an honour to work with the team from the outset, alongside the journey of discovery within the landscape.”

Complementing the headline exhibition, the art programme also features installations by a roster of leading international artists. For 2025, art from Isamu Noguchi (USA), Hélio Oiticica (Brazil), Susan Philipsz (Scotland), Veronica Ryan (Montserrat), Amie Siegel (USA), and Rose Wylie (UK) will form the wider exhibition.

Excitement surrounds a large-scale installation by the late Brazilian artist Hélio Oiticica (1937-1980) as it will be the first outdoor sculpture by the artist to be unveiled in Europe. The Invention of Colour: Magic Square #3 (1977-79/2025) will be constructed at the Foundation according to the artist’s instructions, and visitors will be able to interact with the installation, in an integrated experience with nature, and move around the colourful, labyrinthine structure.

The 70-acre rural setting - which occupies the same site as the Cass Sculpture Foundation, which closed in 2020, but has been tripled in size - is integral to the experience. Award-winning horticulturist and landscape designer, Dan Pearson, has devised an extensive programme of landscape development and planting for the new grounds. Dan has planted 100,000 bulbs and 1000 new trees including a striking Cherry Grove, and created an Amphitheatre which will serve as a multi-use space and a setting for a host of events.

Landscape at Goodwood

Education is key to the not-for-profit's aims and the learning programme will provide school visitors with an ‘art within the natural environment’ approach, connecting to curriculum work and focussing on pupil mental health and wellbeing. Innovative programmes and experiences will be delivered to primary, secondary and special educational needs schools. The intention is to provide free, high-quality art learning experiences for those who are least likely to gain access to art opportunities at home, and whose schools can least afford them.

A brand new licensed café, 24, will be serving delicious breakfasts and seasonal dishes from a small-plates menu. Set between the trees and with a view down to the sea, the café’s ethos is based around wellness, relaxation, and the provision of healthy, delicious, locally sourced food.

Goodwood Art Foundation will open weekly from Wednesday to Sunday and visitors are urged to book in advance as spaces at each session will be limited. Annual memberships are available to purchase at a 20% saving until 31 May. Day tickets are £15 each and accompanied under-18s are free. For those arriving by bicycle or on foot there is a Green Traveller Concession ticket priced at just £10.

Full information, memberships and tickets can be found at www.goodwoodartfoundation.org