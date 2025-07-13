Launch of new children's picture book in Brighton - Hedgy Visits the Dentist

Cogmaze Publishing is proud to announce that Waterstones in Brighton will be hosting the official launch of Hedgy Visits the Dentist at 6:30pm on Thursday 25th September 2025. Further details about the event are provided below.

This new educational children's picture book, written in rhyming verse, encourages young children to visit the dentist, helps to ease any anxiety they may be feeling and aims to make their dental experience a positive one. It also supports children with additional needs and those with social or sensory differences, including those who are neurodivergent.

Written by Julie Alison McDonald & Anna Emilia, with the advice on current national guidance on toothbrushing (2025), from the Oral Health Team at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

About the Book

Sing along with Hedgy

In the story, Hedgy the hedgehog visits the dentist for the very first time. After reading the book children will have a good idea of what to expect during their dental visit.

The book also includes a fun step-by-step guide and instructions on how to keep teeth and gums in tip-top condition. Plus an award chart with Hedgy stickers and so much more...

Lucy Borthwick, NHS Oral Health Promoter and Dental Nurse said, “As a team we’d been looking for a resource for children that helps prepare them for a dentist visit. Meeting Julie last year and then seeing the dream become a reality has been incredible. It’s been such a fun journey working with Julie and Anna as they wrote and illustrated the book, and I can’t wait to share the books with our patients and see the difference they will make.”

“I understand first hand how difficult it can be to persuade your neurodivergent child to visit the dentist.” Said co-author, Julie Alison McDonald. “A book like this would have been so useful when my son was younger.”

A sneak peak of a page from the book!

Co-author Anna Emilia, said: “The latest statistics from the UK Government (2021-22 school year) (ref: 1) show that 23.7% of 5 year old children in England had visible tooth decay. Dental decay is largely a preventable disease. Poor oral health affects children’s ability to eat, smile and socialise causing pain with missed school days. We believe that our new book is a brilliant way to educate children on how to look after their teeth and help to prevent tooth decay.”

Learning Outcomes

Hedgy Visits the Dentistfollows the current NHS teeth cleaning guidelines (2025) and is a great learning resource which can be used to help local authorities across England to deploy supervised toothbrushing into schools and nurseries. Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust has already taken the books on board and we believe other organisations will follow in their footsteps.

Hedgy Visits the Dentistis ideal for children in both home and classroom settings. It can be particularly helpful for children with sensory differences, giving them a good idea of what to expect when visiting the dentist and how to prepare for it.

Award Chart and Hedgy Stickers

Key Features Summary

A story to prepare children for a dental visit.

A simple step-by-step guide to teach children how to keep their teeth and gums in tip-top condition.

Instructions on how to clean teeth with visuals.

Brush your teeth with Hedgy!

A fun maze to reinforce the primary learning points. ‘Teeth Cleaning Award Chart’ and Hedgy stickers.

The book includes an online link to ‘Hedgy’s Teeth Brushing Song’ which can be played whilst cleaning teeth to encourage brushing for the correct amount of time.

A great resource for teachers.

Includes useful tips for parents and carers too!

A delightful children’s picture book set to captivate young readers with its vibrant and colourful illustrations.

Availability: Hedgy Visits the Dentist is now available from https://www.waterstones.com and can also be purchased directly from https://www.cogmazepublishing.com or select independent bookstores.

Official Launch Event - Thursday 25th September

Waterstones will be hosting the official launch of Hedgy Visits the Dentist at 6.30pm on Thursday 25th September 2025 at their Brighton store. This is a ticketed event so reserve your place today before they sell out. Come along to meet the authors and professionals from the Oral Health Team at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

The event will include a talk for adults whilst children can enjoy some colouring activities. There will be a questions and answers session after the talk. You will have the chance to purchase books and have them personally signed.

Tickets cost £4 per adult (or £12 for a ticket and book). Tickets can be purchased directly from the link: https://www.waterstones.com/events/hedgy-visits-the-dentist/brighton. Free entry for children.

We look forward to seeing you there!