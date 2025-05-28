Laura Whitmore takes the stage in Brighton show

Laura Whitmore will make her debut as Rachel Watson in The Girl on the Train when the production opens in Brighton.

The Girl on the Train will open at Theatre Royal Brighton on Wednesday 4 June, where Irish presenter, writer, and broadcaster Laura Whitmore will make her debut in the production.

Brighton audiences will be the first to see her in the role.

Based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins, this gripping stage adaptation comes to Brighton as part of a major UK tour.

The production will run at Theatre Royal Brighton until Saturday 7 June.

The Girl on the Train follows the story of Rachel Watson, a woman whose only escape in life is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day.

But when the woman she has been watching vanishes, Rachel finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery.

Expressing her excitement about taking on the role, Whitmore said: "I read the book when it first came out and I was obsessed by it."

"I love it when you find a book and all you can think about is that story. You wake up a little bit earlier to read the book and stay up too late to finish it."

Whitmore trained at the Leinster School of Music and Drama and studied Shakespeare at RADA. She made her West End debut as Jenny in 2:22: A Ghost Story in 2022, and went on to play Lauren in its limited run in Dublin in 2024.

She is also widely known for her work as a radio and television broadcaster. In 2023, she launched her own documentary series, Laura Whitmore Investigates, and is currently working on a new documentary series.

The Girl on the Train is produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Josh Andrews Productions.

It is written by Paula Hawkins, adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and directed by Loveday Ingram.

The production will run at Theatre Royal Brighton until Saturday 7 June. Tickets are available at ATGtickets.com/Brighton.