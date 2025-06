Lavant Players is a commmunity amateur dramatics group. We put on shows and events throughout the year to bring everyone together and for all to enjoy.

Tickets are now on sale. Come and join us from 6-8th February 2025 to see Guy Evan's adaptation of Aladdin.

It is fun filled and jam-packed with hilarious jokes, extravagant costumes and ALOT of Socks!!

Tickets available via the QR code or click the link below

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lavantplayers