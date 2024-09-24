Leading medical expert on menopause and hormones comes to The Hawth to educate and entertain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr Louise Newson, leading medical expert on menopause and hormones, comes to The Hawth Crawley on Tuesday, October 22 as part of her UK tour, accompanied by Dublin-based comedian Anne Gildea.

This groundbreaking tour named “Hormones and Menopause - The Great Debate” aims to educate and raise awareness about menopause, challenge misconceptions and advocate for better healthcare for women.

Known as the doctor "who kick-started the menopause revolution", Dr Louise has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of women and their families through her pioneering work. As a GP, she recognised the misdiagnosis and neglect many women with menopause symptoms face, motivating her to train as a menopause specialist.

Many people think that the menopause is only about hot flushes but there are numerous other symptoms associated with the perimenopause and menopause which are caused by fluctuations or low hormone levels.

Dr Louise Newson.

Dr Louise emphasises that women should not endure these symptoms silently, as living without hormones for an extended amount of time increases the chances of common diseases including heart disease, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes and dementia.

Her advice on HRT, as well as lifestyle factors like exercise, diet, and sleep, has revolutionised the health and wellbeing of so many women.

Dr Louise and comedian Anne will be bringing this conversation to life in an evening of learning and laughter. Known for her gut-busting, honest, and informative comedy, Anne is a founding member of the iconic Irish musical-comedy trio, The Nualas, and will bring a unique perspective and humour to the evening, whilst Louise’s knowledge will allow women to make informed decisions about their health, whilst at the same time educating the rest of the family, including men.

Dr Louise Newson said: “For too long people haven’t been able to access the right information or indeed the right treatment, which is barbaric. My mission is to ensure that all women, and men, have access to evidence-based information, so they can make their own choices about their treatment.

"This Theatre Tour will be a real privilege and gives me the platform to do so, as well as share my own experiences delivered in a way the audience can connect with, so they can feel empowered to improve their future health, their symptoms and most importantly open the conversation up across the different generations.”

Anne Gildea said: “I am so excited to be part of this project and can’t wait for it to get started! What Louise has achieved, reaching so many with such skill, clarity and depth of knowledge around menopause is just phenomenal. Literally life changing.”

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative and empowering experience. Where the duo is set to captivate, educate, and entertain audiences across all locations of the tour.

Tickets priced £29.50 (Meet and Greet Tickets: £53.50) are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).