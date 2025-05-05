Learn how to increase wildlife habitats in your garden
The workshop is hosted by Beverly Exall, BSc, MCIHort (Horticulturist), who also runs the 'Let's Talk Gardening' group at Tiffins on a bi-monthly basis. The workshop will help you to improve the wildlife visiting your garden, and help you to adapt to more sustainable garden practice in your garden.
The workshop costs £35 and includes a drink and cake of your choice from the Tiffins menu. Booking is essential as places are limited. To book, email [email protected] or text 07867 544845.
Bring a rough sketch of your garden and coloured pens so that you can add your planned changes to your sketch during the workshop.