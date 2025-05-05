Learn how to increase wildlife habitats in your garden

By Beverly Exall
Contributor
Published 5th May 2025
Updated 5th May 2025, 11:40 BST
On Tuesday, May 13, a workshop called 'Increasing Wildlife Habitats and Sustainable Garden Practice in your Garden' is being held at Tiffins, Petworth from 6.30-8.30pm.

The workshop is hosted by Beverly Exall, BSc, MCIHort (Horticulturist), who also runs the 'Let's Talk Gardening' group at Tiffins on a bi-monthly basis. The workshop will help you to improve the wildlife visiting your garden, and help you to adapt to more sustainable garden practice in your garden.

The workshop costs £35 and includes a drink and cake of your choice from the Tiffins menu. Booking is essential as places are limited. To book, email [email protected] or text 07867 544845.

Bring a rough sketch of your garden and coloured pens so that you can add your planned changes to your sketch during the workshop.

