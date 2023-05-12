Lecture on the Pentagon UFO revelations in Burgess Hill

The recent announcements by US military sources that UFOs or UAPs – Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – are a real and unexplained mystery are a stark and remarkable change of policy after decades of obvious cover-ups. In this talk, one of the UK’s leading UFO researchers, Dave Hodrien, investigates both the details and the extraordinary implications of this development.
We now know that the Pentagon has spent millions of dollars secretly studying UFOs for years and three US Navy videos reportedly showing UFOs have now been publicly released. This is likely to be just the beginning of a series of revelations which could forever change the public’s view on the subject. In this presentation Dave will investigate the announcements and also discuss the recent shoot-down of the apparent Chinese “spy” balloon and other unidentified objects by the American military.
Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, and have been running for 32 years.
The presentation will begin at 8pm on Tuesday May 16 2023, with a door entry fee of £7. Further details can be found at: www.changingtimes.org.uk