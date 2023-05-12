Lecture on the Pentagon UFO revelations in Burgess Hill

LECTURE ON THE PENTAGON UFO REVELATIONS – Renowned UFO expert speaks at Burgess Hill, Tues 16 May 2023

The recent announcements by US military sources that UFOs or UAPs – Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – are a real and unexplained mystery are a stark and remarkable change of policy after decades of obvious cover-ups. In this talk, one of the UK’s leading UFO researchers, Dave Hodrien, investigates both the details and the extraordinary implications of this development.

We now know that the Pentagon has spent millions of dollars secretly studying UFOs for years and three US Navy videos reportedly showing UFOs have now been publicly released. This is likely to be just the beginning of a series of revelations which could forever change the public’s view on the subject. In this presentation Dave will investigate the announcements and also discuss the recent shoot-down of the apparent Chinese “spy” balloon and other unidentified objects by the American military.

Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, and have been running for 32 years.