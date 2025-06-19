Legendary champions confirmed for Goodwood Festival of Speed balcony moments

Derek Bell - Thursday 10 July

On Thursday, five-time Le Mans winner, three-time Daytona 24 Hours Champion and two-time World Sportscar Champion Derek Bell MBE will be honoured on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his first 24 Hours of Le Mans victory. In 1975, Bell secured the win in the Mirage-Ford GR8 alongside co-driver Jacky Ickx, marking the beginning of his remarkable legacy in endurance racing. Bell will be reunited with the 1975Mirage-Ford GR8, taking to the Hill before celebrating with the crowds in front of Goodwood House.

Carl Fogarty - Friday 11 July

Nico Rosberg at the 2017 Festival of Speed.

The Festival of Speed will see four-time WorldSBK Champion Carl Fogarty reunite with his Championship-winning Ducati 916 across the weekend, with a balcony moment on Friday to celebrate Fogarty’s incredible career. ‘Foggy’ will ride his Ducati 916 up the hillclimb and into Goodwood House to mark the 30th anniversary of his 1995 championship. The moment will form part of the event’s biggest celebration of WorldSBK, featuring more than 20 iconic bikes from the championship’s golden era, alongside many of Fogarty’s fellow riders and fiercest rivals.

Formula 1 Champions - Saturday 12 July

The Festival of Speed will host a special balcony moment on Saturday for the seven Formula 1 World Champions set to join the F1 75 celebrations. Each of the Champions will drive a significant chassis from their storied career, and with 14 World Championships between them, this will be a moment not to be missed.

Taking part in the celebration will be:

Alain Prost, 1985, 1986, 1989, 1993, McLaren MP4/2B

Emerson Fittipaldi, 1972, 1974, McLaren M23

Sir Jackie Stewart, 1969, 1971, 1973, Tyrrell 003 and 006

Jacques Villeneuve, 1997

Mario Andretti, 1978, Lotus 79

Mika Häkkinen, 1998, 1999, McLaren MP4/13

Nigel Mansell, 1992, Williams FW14B

The balcony moment will be hosted by Karun Chandhok and feature a series of interviews.

Alain Prost - Sunday 13 July

Nicknamed ‘The Professor’ for his extraordinary racecraft, four-time Formula 1 World Champion Alain Prost will return for a balcony moment on Sunday as Goodwood marks the 40th anniversary of his first World Championship. Over the weekend, Prost will drive his 1985-championship winning McLaren MP4/4. Sunday’s celebration will culminate with his arrival outside Goodwood House, with fans able to pay tribute to one of motorsport’s most revered figures.

In addition to the balcony moments taking place across the weekend, Sunday (13 July) will feature a spectacular procession of Formula 1 cars on the hillclimb. The “The Ultimate Grid” will pay tribute to some of the most celebrated cars and drivers from the series’ past and present. This unique showcase will celebrate the rich legacy and evolution of Formula 1 over the past 75 years to mark the anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The Festival of Speed timetable will be made available in the coming weeks.

Final tickets for the Festival of Speed are available at goodwood.com.