Legendary laughs and epic adventures! Brighton Fringe Show review of RPJ: Role Playing James
From the moment the show begins, it’s clear this is not your typical scripted affair. The 'James Master' dives headfirst into an improvised world of mythical creatures, daring heroes, and dastardly villains—all conjured up with nothing but an overly large dice, a sprinkle of creativity, and a lot of audience participation. The result is a rollercoaster ride of unexpected twists, hilarious mishaps, and genuine moments of heroism.
Bennison’s background as a former stand-up comedian gave him a hilarious edge that kept the energy up and the mood light, even as the stakes got perilously high in the imaginary realm. His rapport with the audience was warm and engaging, making everyone feel like an integral part of the quest.
Proving no prior knowledge of role-playing games is necessary, three audience members, who did not know Dungeons and Dragons before the show, volunteered to participate as characters and chose their playing names. One participant, who picked 'Lady Dinner the Barbarian', as her moniker, was delighted that she could battle in the mystical realms whilst still holding her glass of white wine in reality. I doubled over with laughter when the three adventurers decided to beat the villain using 'the power of friendship' and various weapons at hand, including a tray of sandwiches.
The show celebrates the power of imagination, humour, and improvisation. It’s perfect for fans of comedy, role-playing, or anyone looking for unpredictable fun.
Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or a curious newcomer, James proved you can embark on the most epic journey with creativity, some '80s paper snapdragons - and the evil power of friendship!
Rating: ★★★★½ (4.5/5 stars)
Highly recommended for anyone seeking a fun-filled, interactive, and thoroughly entertaining show. Prepare to laugh, cheer, and maybe even roll some dice!
https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/rpg-role-playing-james/
The Walrus (Tusk Club) - Ship Street Brighton
May 11, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26 and June 1