Legends vs Southwater FC

By Matthew Holt
Contributor
Published 31st Jul 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
A great opportunity to see some ex-professional footballers, support your local community and raise funds for youth football.

Please join us on Saturday August 9th at Southwater Sports Club (Church Lane, Southwater, RH13 9BT) for an opportunity to see Southwater FC challenge some ex-professional players and ‘The Dark Destroyer’ from ‘The Chase’ for only £5 a ticket! KO 3pm

Your support would be greatly appreciated and will help support youth football 🙏🏻 Get your tickets below 👇🏻

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sussexeventtickets/1619511

