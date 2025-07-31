Inter Legends vs Southwater FC

A great opportunity to see some ex-professional footballers, support your local community and raise funds for youth football.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please join us on Saturday August 9th at Southwater Sports Club (Church Lane, Southwater, RH13 9BT) for an opportunity to see Southwater FC challenge some ex-professional players and ‘The Dark Destroyer’ from ‘The Chase’ for only £5 a ticket! KO 3pm

Your support would be greatly appreciated and will help support youth football 🙏🏻 Get your tickets below 👇🏻

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sussexeventtickets/1619511