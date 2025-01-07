Let the adventure begin! Elderflower Fields festival to take place in Ashdown Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As an independent festival, Elderflower Fields proudly supports grassroots music and pathways into the industry for young people by collaborating with local organisations and providing a platform for emerging artists. This dedication to nurturing creativity is reflected in every aspect of the festival, from its diverse music lineup to the hands-on workshops designed for all ages.

“Trust the seeds you are planting”

Join a May Bank Holiday adventure in the heart of the wild Sussex countryside for a weekend of creativity to inspire children and their grown-ups. Set in the breath taking Ashdown Forest, the award-winning Elderflower Fields family festival celebrates the power of nurturing young minds through new experiences in performance, sport, nature, art, science and outdoor fun.

From dancing with new friends at the Moonshine Fandango to exploring hands-on activities at Leapfrog Lawns or taking calculated risks in the Urban Woods, children are encouraged to lead the way. The perfect 1st festival for families, Elderflower Fields offers a safe, nurturing and inclusive environment where parents can unwind and relax while kids run wild in the great outdoors. Year after year, families return to experience the joy of discovery, connection, and creating unforgettable memories.

Escape to the countryside

A firmly established family festival, Elderflower Fields welcomes grandparents, adults and little explorers to join in. Some children who’ve grown up here are now taking to the stages, working behind the scenes or running their own creative activities. This is a real family affair!The 2025 festival will immerse you in the “Carnival of Critters vs. Jungle Jukebox” theme — a celebration of nature’s creativity, where kids (and grown-ups) can explore the wild rhythms of the jungle, celebrate the wonder of critter-filled activities, and take part in heaps of experiences including supervised sports and arts camps and the vibrant big family dance off.

It’s a chance to plant seeds of imagination and growth, where everyone is encouraged to dress up, join in and go wild!

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Elderflower Fields remains independent and continues to promote eco-friendly practices through upcycled art installations, local food and drink, sustainable event design and reduced travel miles, ensuring a greener future for all.

Join the fun from May 23-26, 2025, for a weekend of creative exploration, outdoor adventure, and inspiration—where nature, creativity, and community come together to sow the seeds of tomorrow. Get ready for the wildest family festival yet!