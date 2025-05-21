Lets Get It Together 2025 celebrating dance music culture
Showcasing some of the very best local, national and international DJ's within multiple venues. This year, Let’s Get It Together have collaborated with the Courtyard, The Crypt, The Piper, The Rum Shed and the White Rock Theatre. * 3 Days * 9 Venues * 40+ Dj’s
The 'Brighter The Days'Pre Album Launch Party at White Rock Theatre on Sunday, May 25 features Omar Lye-Fook's full live band as it marks his upcoming ninth studio album and his 40th year as a recording artist - release date: 6th June on @bbemusic
This year we are also delighted to announce our collaborating with @humblehub_stleonards & @humbleheart_stleonards with a fantastic weekend schedule of yoga, meditation & soundbath workshops for your relaxation & self care. Plus wristband holders will get discounted food & drink from selected bars & restaurants
Tickets available from https://buff.ly/qV8DKaZ
Book your wellness sessions at: Tickettailor – The Humble Warrior (20% off code: LGIT20 or HUMBLE20)