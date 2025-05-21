Lets Get It Together 2025 celebrating dance music culture

Now in its third year, this three-day event is a celebration of dance music culture, such as Soul, Jazz-Funk, House Music, Afro House, EDM and more, all set within Hastings & St Leonards-On-Sea 23 – 25 May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showcasing some of the very best local, national and international DJ's within multiple venues. This year, Let’s Get It Together have collaborated with the Courtyard, The Crypt, The Piper, The Rum Shed and the White Rock Theatre. * 3 Days * 9 Venues * 40+ Dj’s

The 'Brighter The Days'Pre Album Launch Party at White Rock Theatre on Sunday, May 25 features Omar Lye-Fook's full live band as it marks his upcoming ninth studio album and his 40th year as a recording artist - release date: 6th June on @bbemusic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year we are also delighted to announce our collaborating with @humblehub_stleonards & @humbleheart_stleonards with a fantastic weekend schedule of yoga, meditation & soundbath workshops for your relaxation & self care. Plus wristband holders will get discounted food & drink from selected bars & restaurants

Tickets available from https://buff.ly/qV8DKaZ

Book your wellness sessions at: Tickettailor – The Humble Warrior (20% off code: LGIT20 or HUMBLE20)