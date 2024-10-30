Lewes Camera club welcomes new members

We are a very friendly camera club and would like to extend a welcome to beginners and more experienced photographers. We also welcome those who may use a mobile device to take images.

We hold meetings at St Mary’s Supporters club on Monday evenings. We have a bar for half time breaks and have regular competitions and fantastic speakers.

We also have zoom meetings on some Monday evenings which enables us to enjoy talks and workshops from experts from all over the Uk and from abroad. The members have a wide span of experience from total beginners to advanced.

If you would like any help with taking images or editing them with photoshop or Lightroom we will be happy to help either in person or via our zoom workshops. You are welcome to join us on a Monday evening for a small fee.

Please check our website lewescameraclub.co.uk to view a gallery of the clubs images, and upcoming talks.

Please contact us via the website contacts page if you would like any information.