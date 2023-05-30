Lewes choir serves up an evening of music from the movies - along with free popcorn

New Sussex Singers will perform their Songs On Film concert in Lewes on June 24.

Singers share some popcorn with Music Director Sebastian Charlesworth and Pianist Howard Beach (front from left) during a rehearsal for Songs On Film concert

The chamber choir of around 26 auditioned members regularly presents a range of music from classical to contemporary. This time they will be singing some beautiful arrangements of cinema favourites in four-part harmony. Pianist Howard Beach will accompany.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this concert together,” said Music Director Sebastian Charlesworth. “There are old classics including Almost Like Being In Love by Lerner and Loewe, The Way We Were made famous by Barbra Streisand, God Only Knows which featured in Love Actually and many more.”

To help capture the movie-going mood the audience will be offered free popcorn with their interval drinks, and during a recent rehearsal break the choir enjoyed some themselves. They are pictured with Sebastian and Howard (seated)