Lewes Drama Collective presents a family fun trio of short plays
Lewes Drama Collective and Hassocks Drama Collective crew and cast members are set to perform three entertaining and comical pieces at the All Saints Centre in Lewes on Saturday 12th July:
Carpe Diem is set in a retirement home with three characters who discover hope and lives worth living.
Aesop's Fables comprises a collection of a prologue and six short wise tales that are inspired by the Aesopica.
Dexter and Winter's Detective Agency leads the audience on a fast-paced mystery journey of surprising discoveries.
This afternoon of family entertainment with delicious interval refreshments is set to be another sell-out success, so get your tickets now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/east-sussex/all-saints-centre-lewes/a-selection-of-one-act-plays/2025-07-12/14:00/t-rpmzkya
This theatre event will take place at the accessibility friendly All Saints Centre venue is on Friar's Walk in Lewes (BN7 2LE) and is easy to travel to by foot, bike, train, bus and automobile (there are plenty of car parks in the vicinity).
To find out more about Drama Collective and our performing arts groups in Lewes and Hassocks, visit https://dramacollective.com