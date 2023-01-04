Lewes event to gather volunteers, residents and Ukrainian newcomers over tea and cakes

On January 7, neighbourhood support group Southover Good Neighbours (SGN) is hosting its volunteers, the neighbourhood's Ukrainian guests and interested residents at Southover Church Hall.

Your World

The gathering over tea, cakes, and a local history/ Ukrainian quiz is an opportunity for the neighbourhood to come together at this dark time of year.

In SGN, DBS-checked volunteers help their neighbours with tasks ranging from watering plants and shopping to critical help such as connecting a resident with social services enabling them to stay living independently. Since its inception in late 2020, SGN has delivered more than 350 helping hands.The event on Saturday follows a friendly, well-attended picnic in September, where Ukrainian guests from in and around Lewes met and mingled with volunteers from SGN around food, cakes and friendship. SGN usually helps on request from local residents, but has engaged in active outreach to the growing local Ukrainian community through Lewes Helps Ukraine (lewes4ukraine.org.uk). This has resulted in group volunteers providing help such as individual English language lessons and being taught how to make Borscht in return, establishing new connections across cultures.

"We're really happy to be organising this meet-up in the new year," says Barbara Cummins, chair of Southover Good Neighbours. "The picnic was a huge success. It set the ball rolling and we hope to forge even more opportunities for exchanges of helping hands as well as further new friendships this time."

Southover Good Neighbours is supported by Lewes Town Council.

About Southover Good Neighbours:

Southover Good Neighbours is a neighbourhood support group in Southover, Lewes - coming together to help and support each other. Anyone in Southover can ask us for a hand - when we can, we help out. We welcome new volunteers - it's a great way to connect with your neighbours!

• All SGN volunteers are DBS* checked• SGN has given more than 350 helping hands• SGN is supported by Lewes Town Council