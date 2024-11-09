Lewes Footpaths Group Walk to Devil's Dyke

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I planned an all-day outing to Devil's Dyke from Pyecombe via Saddlescombe, with the object of enjoying spectacular views across the Weald and Downs.

Unfortunately, the weather did not co-operate and a thick mist meant visibility was very limited. A small but determined group of five walkers set off from Pyecombe Street and crossed the noisy A23 via the footbridge. We walked uphill over grassland churned over by cattle - the cattle themselves seemed unconcerned by our presence!

Our route descended to Saddlescombe Farm, owned by the National Trust, where there are displays about farming life in the past. We didn’t have time to visit it and we nobly resisted the temptations of coffee and cake at their pop-up cafe.

Instead, we carefully crossed Poynings Road and continued over cattle pastures. The farmer had erected an electric fence on the wrong side of the footpath but, fortunately, he was checking on livestock and kindly let us through. Apparently it wasn't even switched on!

We walked down a steep and slippery path to the bottom of the Devil's Dyke, through woods and then climbed up to the summit. The pub was a welcome sight as it appeared through the mist.

It was warm and comfortable and we enjoyed a sustaining lunch. We returned to Saddlescombe along the South Downs Way and thence on to Pyecombe. The mist was beginning to clear by then so we were able to glimpse the scenery. It was an enjoyable walk in spite of the conditions. The walk was led by Anne.