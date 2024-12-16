Lewes Hearing Club meeting date

By Fiona Hassan
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 11:40 BST
The next meeting of the Lewes Hearing Club and Hearing Aid Maintenance (NHS Audiology only) will be held on Wednesday,  January 15, from 10:30am to 12 noon at Lewes House of Friendship, 208 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2NS.

As well as hearing aid maintenance, this is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people, make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments. All welcome so put a note in your diary.

For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]

