Lewes History Group to hear about rowing club's 150th anniversary
In this talk, John will explore the history of Lewes Rowing Club.
One hundred and fifty years after its formation, the club is still going strong, with members taking to the river in canoes, traditional wooden rowing boats, up-to-date motor boats and sailing yachts, venturing up and down the river and out to sea. In recent years, rowing races between Newhaven and Lewes, a big feature of the early days, have been reinstated.
The year 1874 saw Disraeli’s Conservatives win a thumping victory over Gladstone’s Liberals in the general election.
It was also the year that Levi Strauss patented his jeans with copper rivets and the year that the Lewes Rowing Club was born, at a meeting in the former Lamb Inn.
In this talk John Lamb, current chair and former Mayor ofLewes, traces the development of one of the oldest sporting clubs in the town. Founded at a time of increasing leisure and a quest for new ways of filling it, Lewes Rowing Club gave the citizens of the town access to one of its greatest assets; the Ouse.
Location: 7.30pm, Kings Church, Lewes
Tickets: Members free, Non-members' tickets £4 from ticketsource.co.uk/lhg