Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
28 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Lewes History Talk: Recording Our Past with the Portable Antiquities Scheme

On 15 May, Lewes History Group welcomes Jane Clark, the Sussex Finds Liaison Officer, who will tell us about the important role of the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) and the Treasure Act 1996.

By Jane LeeContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:21 BST
Medieval reliquaryMedieval reliquary
Medieval reliquary

She’ll also explore some of the amazing archaeological objects and treasures found around Lewes by the public.

The PAS records local archaeological objects and the Act secures treasure cases for our local museums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her talk will explore a selection of local items discovered by members of the public (predominantly metal detectorists), and which are recorded through the Scheme. They range from the Neolithic through to the Post-Medieval periods.

Most Popular

Jane will also look at some local treasure cases, including the spectacular Bronze Age Hoard found near Lewes, which will be examined in some detail.

Doors open 7pm for 7.30 start at Kings Church, Brooks Rd, BN7 2BYEveryone needs to book ticketsource.co.uk/lhgMembers free, Non-members £4More at leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

Related topics:Sussex