Lewes Late Night Shopping coming up on Thursday December 5

Thursday 5th December is the extremely popular Late Night Shopping in Lewes. From 6pm to 9pm the main high street will be closed from the bottom of School Hill up to Westgate Street.

There will be local entertainment groups and musicians playing in different parts of the high street throughout the evening as well as food vans and other stalls on the precinct to help make for a really buzzy and fun atmosphere. There will be Santa’s Grotto in Lewes House, the Shopping Trail, and the always very popular Best Dressed Window Competition, which this year will be judged by Deputy Mayor, Emily Clark, and Chamber President, Ashley Price.

The charity for the evening will be Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital who will have a stall and also collectors about on the evening, so please do give generously.

Many shops and businesses stay open late and offer discounts or other special offers.

Lewes Town Council is also involved and is very excited to host the official Christmas Lights Switch On at the beginning of the evening.

The Town Council has taken on responsibility for the Christmas Lights in Lewes, with a new set of designs for 2024. They have chosen some shining stars of our wonderful communities to switch on the lights, and set the scene for Late Night Shopping.

The Christmas Lights have gone up in the town this week to start the festive cheer, but will be officially switched on by a footballer from Lewes FC Women, together with players from the new Lewes Football Foundation.

The switch on will take place in front of the Town Hall at approximately 5.50pm, with introductions by the Mayor Councillor Imogen Makepeace and Ashley, before the big switch on at 5.55, and Late Night Shopping declared open!

We look forward to seeing Lewes coming out and supporting the evening.

For more information please contact Lewes Chamber of Commerce on 01273 409410 or email [email protected]