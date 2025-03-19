Lewes model making workshops with Wallace and Gromit creators
Aardman Animation Ltd - the world-famous, four-times Academy Award® winning animation studio, who also created Chicken Run and Morph - are hosting three hands-on workshops on Sunday 11thMay.
Visitors will be able to get creative with clay and make their own Aardman character – Gromit, Shaun the Sheep or Feathers - to take home.
It will also be possible to animate these creations using the Aardman Animator app.
The workshops are open to children and adults, though children must be accompanied. (All tickets on the ticketsource webpage where you buy tickets are labelled as adult - but these are for children too).
The sessions will be run by an expert model maker, who has worked on some of Aardman's best-loved TV productions.
Each workshop will be strictly limited to 60 people and is likely to sell out quickly so people are urged to book now.
The workshops will take place in the Corn Exchange on the first floor of Lewes Town Hall and so day and festival passes will not apply.
More details at www.lewesspeakersfestival.com where you can buy tickets.