Lewes Parkinson’s communities invited to join local Dance for Parkinson’s class

People living with Parkinson’s in Lewes and from across East Sussex are being invited to try a dancing and movement to music class which is helping more people to enjoy an active lifestyle in a fun and engaging way.

Organised by experienced dancing instructor, Katharine le Roux and with support from local volunteers, the dance classes are designed to be accessible for all levels of Parkinson’s diagnosis, ages and abilities.

The Dance for Parkinson’s sessions are being held every Friday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at The Trinity Centre, St John’s Sub Castro, Lewes, BN7 2QA. Each session costs £5 per person and there is also a chance to socialise with a cup of tea or coffee in the cafe.

Carers and relatives are also welcome to come along and watch or to take part if they feel comfortable and no previous dance or exercise experience is needed. It’s recommended to wear comfortable active wear and footwear, and to bring a bottle of water.

Dancing can be a social and fun way for people with Parkinson’s to get active.

Katharine Le Roux, Lead Dance Instructor, said: “These dance classes offer a warm and welcoming environment where participants find joy, freedom of movement and improved wellbeing. It is a delight teaching this fun-loving and creative group, who have commented on how classes are so ‘uplifting’ and ‘liberating’, with the exercise being much more fun with music.

“Classes start with a seated warm-up and gentle stretching before moving on to explore some set sequences to music, as well as group or partner work. Anything done standing can also be done seated, with options and adaptations given throughout.

“Members of the group comment that it is the highlight of their week, providing a space where they can feel physically free for a while and connect with others.”

How dancing and movement to music can help people live well with Parkinson’s

When carried out on a regular basis, dance has been shown to help people manage their Parkinson’s symptoms. Dancing can have many benefits for people living with neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s and these can include:

Being delivered at a range of intensities

Promoting better movement

Improving flexibility in muscles and joints

Improving balance, coordination and reducing the chances of freezing or falls

Improving bone health

Improving cognitive skills and concentration

Supporting better mindfulness, wellbeing and better sleep

Social benefits for people with Parkinson’s, relatives and carers

For more information about the Lewes Dance for Parkinson’s classes, contact Katharine Le Roux on [email protected] or call 07938 036 009.