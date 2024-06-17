LGBTQ+ art market and exhibition in Worthing this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In collaboration with People’s Proud Picnic, and with support from Adur & Worthing Trust and The Rainbow Fund, from July 2 - 7, Colonnade House is hosting a week celebrating the creative LGBTQ+ community of Adur & Worthing, during Worthing Pride 2024.

LGBTQ+ Adur & Worthing based artists will be exhibiting; painting, photography, products, film, poetry and more.

The week-long programme puts a spotlight on the talents of local creatives and makers including; Bryony May, Amelia ‘Ace’ Armande, Keira Thomas, Mars Chicca, Skylar Mulholland, Alexandra Medwell, Jen Cleary, Cassidie Alder, artists from SOLD (Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Differences) and Alf Le Flohic.

Alongside the Art Market & Exhibition; The programme will include Networking, Creative Workshops, Artists Talks, Film Screenings & more.

QUEENDOM documentary screening at Colonnade House.

For full details of all artists & events visit the Colonnade House website - https://colonnadehouse.co.uk/event/queer-creatives/

Everyone is welcome.

Queer Creatives Exhibition Week Breakfast // Journaling For Creative Practitioners, with Helen Jane Campbell // July 2 // 9.15 – 10.30 // Free

Join accredited coach Helen Jane Campbell (she/her) who will guide you in this inclusive workshop, sharing journaling techniques for grounding and creativity. Journal together with other creative people within the LGBTQ+ community, and enjoy herbal tea and light breakfast snacks.

Exhibition Opening & Networking // July 2 // 17.00 – 19.00 // Free

Join us in the gallery for the launch of the exhibition.

Come and meet the artists for the chance to network and hear all about the upcoming show and events that will be taking place throughout the week.

No booking required & refreshments provided.

This poetry workshop is for any and all LGBTQIA+ folks who’d like to write poetry, be it for fun, for self expression and/or for protest.

Gena, a queer artist from a small town in Russia, stages radical performances in public that become a new form of art and activism – and put her life in danger.

Find out all about QUEENDOM at our screening in the gallery.

Try your hand at writing a dramatic speech or scene, drawing inspiration from Worthing’s LGBTQ+ artists at Colonnade House!

The workshop will be led by playwright Rachel Mae Brady, who is currently in residence at Theatre 503, London and was on-attachment with Oxford Playhouse in 2019.

Make a Flag! // July 6 // 11.00 – 13.30 // Free

In celebration of Worthing Pride Week we’ll be hosting a make a flag workshop. Drop in on Saturday to have a go at designing and making your own flag that you can take away with you. The workshop is free and all materials will be provided.

No booking required – just drop in!

Are you sitting comfortably? In 1972 the Hotel Roger Dee opened in Angmering-on-Sea. Run by a 60s cabaret artiste and his boyfriend, they set about creating a fun safe place for gay guests to enjoy. It was one of the first explicitly gay hotels in the UK.

Come and hear their story, and of course the drama! They fought with Worthing Council and the English Tourist Board. After bricks through windows and fights in the bar, they put out an advert for the hotel (or was it a call to action): Gays Invade Angmering.

This story is one of three uncovered by all new research in the book: The Magic Farm and other queer tales. It is told by author Alf Le Flohic, through the voices of the people involved and those who knew them.

Sussex-based artist, Ladypat, is on their way to Worthing to finally explain themself!

To round off our Queer Creatives week, join Ladypat to hear about their maverick ‘Queerodivergent’ arts career & reckless genre-hopping across technologies in an artist talk at Colonnade House, Worthing.

About Colonnade House

Colonnade House Gallery & Studios is the home of local art in Worthing, showcasing work by painters, printmakers, sculptors, photographers & more. On the ground floor there are two gallery spaces, and on the upper three floors are ten studios available to rent to people working in the creative industries. Find out more about what we do at colonnadehouse.co.uk/about

Colonnade House, 47 Warwick Street, Worthing, BN11 3DH