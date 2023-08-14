Life-changing 'must see' film coming to West Sussex!

On Thursday 24th August, West Sussex residents have the chance to see the highly acclaimed, award-winning film 'Tomorrow' at Midhurst's Memorial Hall.The film tells the optimistic and inspirational story of 2 French parents who go on a mission to showcase creative solutions to society's biggest challenges - from sustainable food and energy production to the roles of education and government.

Through heart-warming stories from across the globe, Cyril Dion & Mélanie Laurent show that it's possible for local communities in every corner of the world to change the way they live for the benefit of people and planet.

The screening is the brainchild of West Sussex resident Rebecca Jones, who was so inspired by watching it in April this year when it was shown by Fernhurst Films,that she set out on a mission to find a way to bring it to more people. A chance conversation a few weeks later at a 'Sustainable Dinner' hosted by Midhurst-based Michele Facer and Emily Sacco, set her idea in motion. Michele, Rebecca and Emily are hosting the screening in Midhurst in August, and in Haslemere in November.

Rebecca says: "I felt so moved by watching ‘Tomorrow’that I stood up afterwards and shared how I wanted to connect with others to do more locally.

Film 'Tomorrow', showing at 6pm on Thursday 24th August at Midhurst Memorial Hall

"I'm so glad I did as I met Michele and other wonderful people who have helped make my vision a reality. Although I sometimes still feel overwhelmed by the scale of the challenges facing the world, I feel less helpless and powerless connecting with others who also care and want to do their bit to make a difference and change things for the better.

"As well as organising to screen the film, I've joined a community allotment, I'm trying to use the car less and cycle, walk or use public transport more, and I'm making more effort to re-use, recycle and reduce waste. These are all small actions, but I truly believe that collectively we can achieve real and lasting changes like the individuals and communities in the film have done."

Michele adds: "The film is an optimistic and inspirational look at solutions to social and environmental challenges around the world and I'm so glad Rebecca shared this at our April Sustainable Dinner. We guarantee that after you've seen it, you'll want to talk with others like Rebecca did, so we're inviting you to join us for drinks and nibbles post-screening.

"Don't be put off by the film being made a few years ago. Its message and the solutions are as relevant today as they were in 2015, and in some ways, even more so as we see societal challenges continue to grow every year."

The film starts at 6pm, with an interval for refreshments and discussion. Further refreshments and food will be available afterwards for those who wish to share their reflections on the film, discuss ideas and connect with other like-minded people. The doors open at 5pm.

Book your seat to watch ‘Tomorrow’ on Thursday 24th August at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/film-screening-tomorrow-2015-tickets-669946878147. Entry is by donation, with all proceeds helping to cover the cost of the film licence, which Michele has personally funded.

A further screening will be available at Haslemere Hall on Wednesday 1st November at 7pm.