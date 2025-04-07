Life, Death & Cabaret: Katie Reddin-Clancy’s ‘End Game’ premieres at Brighton Fringe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Fringe is set to host the European premiere of End Game, the latest solo show from award-winning actor and writer Katie Reddin-Clancy. After earning critical acclaim and sold-out runs at both the Adelaide and Melbourne Festivals earlier this year, Reddin-Clancy brings her unique blend of dark comedy, cabaret, and existential storytelling to the UK with four performances throughout May at Ironworks Studios in Brighton.

End Game follows Joanie, an eccentric cabaret performer who finds herself in the Afterlife, navigating her soul’s journey with the help of a no-nonsense spirit guide named Pam. As Joanie looks back on her life, she confronts the idea that perhaps Earth School isn’t just about her – it’s about the people she’s impacted. That brings us to Eva. But who is Eva? The show cleverly weaves this central mystery through reflections, revelations, and unexpected twists, asking big questions with a sense of humour and heart.

Written and performed by Katie Reddin-Clancy and directed by Abigail Graham (known for her work at The Globe, The Lyric and The Bush), End Game invites audiences into a strange and soulful parallel world where the rules of life, death, and meaning get turned upside down. It’s a show for anyone who has ever wondered, “What am I doing here?” or felt the pull of something greater beyond what we can see.

This one-woman dramedy has been described as part Eat, Pray, Love, part The Secret, with a bit of cosmic cabaret flair. It leans into ideas about the Great Awakening, spirituality, and the impact of our choices—without ever losing its bite or sense of fun. With its mix of theatre and performance art, the show manages to be both deeply personal and universally relatable, especially for those exploring life’s bigger questions.

End Game - Credit Veronika Marx

Katie Reddin-Clancy is no stranger to the Brighton Fringe stage. Her previous show Grace was nominated for Best New Play in 2018, and she’s known for creating work that is bold, imaginative, and centred on the outsider’s perspective. A Brighton local, Katie brings a grounded, honest energy to even the most out-there stories, and End Game is no exception.

The show has already struck a chord with international audiences and critics alike, receiving glowing reviews and drawing long lines from viewers eager to chat after performances. It’s a mix of soul-searching, storytelling, and standout solo performance that’s equal parts entertaining and thought-provoking.

Performances will take place at Ironworks Studios (Studio C), located at 30 Cheapside, Brighton BN1 4GD. Show times are 2pm on the 10th and 17th of May, 1pm on the 18th, and 2pm again on the 31st.

Running at 60 minutes with an M15+ rating, the show does include themes of suicide, alcohol, drug use and strong language, making it best suited for mature audiences. But for those willing to dive into the unknown, End Game promises a ride through the afterlife that you won’t forget anytime soon.

Ticket can be found here: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/end-game/