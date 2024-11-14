Lighting up Crawley for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town Centre is set to be lit up for the festive period following the free annual Light Up Crawley event on Saturday 16 November.

The fun starts at 11am with traditional Victorian carol singers in the Memorial Gardens and Silent Disco tours from 11.45am. From 3pm – 6pm, there will be live entertainment in Queens Square with music and special guests. The afternoon will culminate in the switch on of the Christmas Tree lights at 5pm by Father Christmas, who will be joined by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah.

The event is being put on by Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Crawley Borough Council.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Deputy Leader of Crawley Borough Council and Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “This will be a great event to mark the start of the festive season in our town centre. Please do come along to enjoy free entertainment for all the family and meet Father Christmas.

“We are committed to promoting our town centre as a great place for shopping and entertainment and events like this help support our valued town centre. The council’s substantial investment in an impressive array of illuminations once again will help us keep Christmas special for young and old for another year.”