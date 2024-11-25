Lighting up the Tree of Hope for Midhurst Macmillan
Remember a loved one who won't be with you this Christmas. Dedicate a light on the Tree of Hope and have their name and your message inscribed in the Book of Love 2024.
Please join us for a service of dedication followed by the lighting up of the Tree of Hope at St Mary's Church Easebourne, Midhurst on Thursday, December 5 at 6.30pm.
Free parking at Cowdray Farm Shop car park.
Mulled wine and mince pies for a small donation are offered after the service.
Dedication forms from our website www.mpc-midhurstmacmillan.org/Events/tree-of-hope-2024 or email [email protected]
All donations go to Midhurst Palliative Care funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service, registered charity no. 1195572.