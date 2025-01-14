Lights, camera, action! A celebration of film and TV at Littlehampton Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton Museum, in collaboration with Arun Film, is thrilled to announce an exciting, one-day-only free event, Lights, Camera, Action!, on Saturday, 1st February 2025.

This special celebration of film and television is designed to highlight the rich cinematic history of Littlehampton and the surrounding Sussex area.

With a full program of expert talks, rare film clips, and behind-the-scenes stories, this drop-in event is a must for movie enthusiasts and curious visitors alike.

There will also be a special display exploring the history of Littlehampton’s cinemas showcasing items from the Museum’s collections.

photo of Palladium Cinema, Church Street, Littlehampton

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 1 February 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PMVenue: Littlehampton Museum (presentations will take place in the Town Council’s Millennium Chamber in the same building as the Museum)Admission: Free (Donations welcome for the Mayor of Littlehampton's chosen charity, Chestnut Tree House)

Littlehampton Museum will open early at 10:00 AM, offering visitors a chance to explore the museum’s exhibits before the event begins. At 10:50 AM, guests will be guided to the Millennium Chamber, where the program will officially commence. Teas and coffees available.

“This event is a unique opportunity to celebrate Littlehampton’s role in the world of film and television” said Councillor Freddie Tandy, Chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s Community Resources Committee. “Whether you’re a cinephile, a local history enthusiast, or simply looking for an engaging day out, Lights, Camera, Action promises to entertain and inspire.”

To view the full programme visit Littlehampton Museum’s website: littlehamptonmuseum.co.uk