Lindfield Repair Café celebrates fourth anniversary

November marks 4 years since Lindfield Repair Café first opened its doors and we continue to be overwhelmed by its popularity and success. The number of visitors regularly tops 100 each month and the total number of repairs to date is over 3000.

‘We are delighted that so many treasured items have been brought back to life and everyday items have been prevented from ending up in landfill.’ says LRC Founder, Trevor Carpenter, ‘Moreover, the monthly event has become a real community hub, with visitors, many of whom have become regulars, enjoying a cuppa, cake and a chat in the lounge.’

The Repair Café team is keen to work with and promote other local non-profit organisations who provide a service to the community, and we regularly invite them to set up in the lounge to meet our visitors. Andi Frost and her Fill Good Van are now a regular feature at the Saturday events, where she parks outside so that visitors can stock up on groceries and eco cleaning products on their way past.

We also offer recycling points for used batteries, candle wax and empty printer cartridges.

The number of skilled volunteers continues to grow, allowing us to offer a wide range of repairs from textiles, jewellery and ceramics to electrical, woodwork and even clocks. We are so grateful for the enthusiasm and dedication of all our volunteers who help us to run such a rewarding and friendly event each month. Sometimes it’s simply a case of offering advice or explaining which parts are required, so that visitors can get what is needed and bring it back next time.

Whether you are a regular or occasional visitor, or if you're coming along for the first time, we would love to see you on Saturday 1st November to help us celebrate this wonderful achievement. Bring along your items for repair or just pop in to see what it’s all about. You may even like to join our fantastic team of volunteers.

‘We are also very keen to encourage the next generation of repairers,’ says Trevor, ‘and to this end, we have a Kids’ Room at each event where our younger visitors have the chance to improve their skills by engaging in various activities using old or recycled products.’

Bentswood Hub Christmas Appeal

At the December Repair Café (Saturday 6th), we will once again be collecting unwrapped, gently used pre-loved toys for this wonderful initiative that provides gifts for children who may not otherwise get anything for Christmas.

ALL REPAIRS MUST BE CHECKED IN BY 12.3OPM FOR COMPLETION BY CLOSING AT 1PM PLEASE

Computer Advice at Lindfield Repair Café:

We don’t carry spares, so physical repairs aren’t usually practical, and the aim is not to compete with local professional services, but we can help with technical issues that may be making you think about replacing your device prematurely. Don’t forget the power supply!

Recycling Collection Points at the Café:

Used Candle Wax for recycling by the Candle Lady

for recycling by the Candle Lady Used Batteries to be recycled in exchange for books for a local primary school Recycle to Read ( www.jointhepod.org)

to be recycled in exchange for books for a local primary school Recycle to Read ( www.jointhepod.org) Printer Cartridges

Forthcoming events:

Saturday 1st November – Lindfield Repair Café’s 4th Anniversary!

Saturday 6th December – Feel free to join us in wearing Christmas Jumpers!

Saturday 3rd January – Start the New Year as you mean to continue:

MEND everyday items, RESTORE family treasures, SAVE money, REDUCE waste,

VISIT Lindfield Repair Cafe

Lindfield Repair Cafe is open on the first Saturday of the month at the

United Reformed Church, 50 High Street, Lindfield, RH16 2HL from 10am to 1pm.

Please check our website/social media pages for the latest updates (details below).

Note: Lindfield Repair Café volunteers cannot guarantee that every item will be repaired, but they will always have a go if possible! Spare parts for repairs are not supplied so if you need a new zip or bulb fitted it may be worth purchasing one before you come along.

There is a collection point for Haywards Heath Food Bank at the venue so visitors may drop off donations when they visit.