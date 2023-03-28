With 175+ indoor and outdoor stalls, there really is something for everyone. You don’t need to be an antiques dealer or expert to enjoy the fair. There are items for all tastes and pockets from £1 upward, including homeware, small items of furniture, jewellery, silver, ceramics to glass, clocks, vintage clothes and jewellery. There will be literally thousands and thousands of unique and interesting items for you to explore. Buying antiques and vintage can not only be fun, practical and profitable, in an age of sustainability, buying something antique or vintage rather than new is also incredibly green.The fair, now firmly established as a must attend event on the antiques and vintage calendar, prides itself on its friendly dealers who will be delighted to give you advice and the benefit of their many years’ of knowledge on any item that you may fall in love with.Taking place at the fantastic venue of Lingfield Racecourse means it’s easy to get to and there is masses of free parking. While you’re at the fair you can buy food and drinks as well as listen to the fantastic sounds of Steve Conway, our resident Swing singer performing some of the best songs from years gone by.The fair, established in 2015, has the amazing friendly vibrant atmosphere that only a thriving antiques and vintage fair is able to produce.If you’ve ever enjoyed an episode of Bargain Hunt, The Antiques Road Show or Cash In The Attic, then you’ll have a fantastic time discovering treasures love spending a few hours at this friendly event.So if you are looking for something for your home, are buying a gift, are a would-be antiques dealer in the making, want to treat yourself or just want an enjoyable time out, then Lingfield Racecourse is the only place to be on Sunday 2nd April.