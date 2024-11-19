Little Chelsea’s Christmas extravaganza returns and it's bigger and better than ever!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive season is set to sparkle in Eastbourne as the much-loved Little Chelsea Christmas Spectacular returns, bringing fun, fireworks, and family-friendly activities to the town on Friday, 6th December.

Known for its unique charm and community spirit, this year’s event promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet, filling South Street and Grove Road with Christmas cheer.

From 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm, visitors can immerse themselves in the magic of Christmas with two live music stages, handmade craft stalls, delicious food and drink, and a host of exciting street performances. The Christmas market will feature a wonderful selection of handmade goods, perfect for unique Christmas gifts, while food and drink stalls serve up festive flavours to delight all ages.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Little Chelsea for a celebration that grows more special each year,” said Event Organiser, Lucy Hancock. “This year’s event is truly bigger and better, with something for everyone to enjoy the festive season in style.”

Little Chelsea

Adding to this year’s excitement is the Festive Dog Show, hosted by Freedom Fields. Pet lovers are invited to join with their festive furry friends in a range of fun categories, including Best Christmas-Dressed Dog, Best Festive-Dressed Child & Dog Duo, Best Festive-Dressed Adult & Dog Duo, Cutest Dog and Dog with the Waggiest Tail.

The dog show will take place on Stage 2 outside the Council offices on Grove Road from 5:45 to 6:15pm, with registration starting at 5:30pm. Participants in the dog show and other best-dressed competitions will compete for family panto tickets, adding extra holiday cheer to the day.

The Main Stage festivities will kick off with the Best Festive-Dressed Child, Adult, and Family Contest at 6:15 pm, with winners chosen by our local MP. Plus, Morris Dancers will entertain outside the library and The Eagle, Santa and his elves will greet visitors in their grotto on South Street, and there will be special appearances from favourite characters Bluey and Bingo.

The day’s festivities will culminate in a dazzling fireworks display at 8:00 pm ensuring a memorable finish to Eastbourne’s biggest Christmas celebration.

This festive gathering is brought to you by Eastbourne’s BID, with special thanks to the organising committee, including Michelle from Urban Ground, Helen from Incredible Cakes, Cathy from Profile Hair, and Nigel from Grove Road Cards.

Join us in celebrating this cherished Eastbourne tradition, as families, friends, and the community gather to make holiday memories in Little Chelsea’s one-of-a-kind Christmas Extravaganza!