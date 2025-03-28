Little Common to light Beacon to commemorate VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

T.L.C are thrilled to announce two incredible events to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE-Day! Join us as we honour this historic occasion with a day of remembrance, celebration, and community spirit.

The Little Commoners 80th Anniversary of VE-Day Celebrations ✨🇬🇧

📅 8th May 2025

📍 The Wheatsheaf, Little Common

Veteran Afternoon Tea Party – 14:00 to 16:00

A heartfelt tribute to our local veterans with a traditional afternoon tea, featuring delicious cakes, scones, finger sandwiches, and more.

Dress in 1940s-style outfits to embrace the spirit of the era!

At 3PM, we will pause to play Winston Churchill’s iconic victory speech, just as it was heard 80 years ago.

Little Commoners Beacon Lighting – 20:30 onwards

While Bexhill may not have a beacon, Little Common will!

Join us as we light the beacon to honour those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Enjoy themed music as we reflect, remember, and celebrate together.

Further details coming soon—but save the date and spread the word!

Let’s make this a VE-Day celebration to remember!