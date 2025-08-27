Little Pickles Market is coming to Littlehampton in September

Little Pickles Market are coming to Littlehampton this September! Little Pickles Markets help parents save money and shop sustainably. At a time when families are very aware of the current climate crisis and are being stretched more than ever financially, Little Pickles Markets are the answer: families can buy great quality items at a small fraction of the original retail price.

Little Pickles Markets run baby and children’s nearly new sales at 60 venues across the South of England and South Wales. Little Pickles Markets founder and franchisor, Jessamine Hislop has built Little Pickles Markets working flexibly around her growing family. Now Georgie Squires has joined the team, already running markets in Bognor Regis, and will bring Little Pickles Markets to Littlehampton, starting at Littlehampton Wave Leisure Centre on Sunday 28th September, 10am-11:30am. “I am so excited to be bringing Little Pickles Markets to Littlehampton! I have two small children and before joining the franchise, I have enjoyed shopping and selling at Little Pickles Markets (and I still do!). I think it’s fantastic how you can find so many bargains from toys and clothes to pushchairs and Moses baskets. It’s also a great way to sell the items your children have outgrown and keep them out of landfill, so they can be used again by another family and you get to make a bit of cash at the same time!”

Local families hire tables to sell items their babies and children have outgrown to other local families shopping for their smaller children. The events make it easy for families to shop sustainably at affordable prices. As events are in-person shoppers can see exactly what they are buying and being local there is no need for shipping costs and packaging.

About Little Pickles Markets:

An example of what you could find at a Little Pickles Market.

Each nearly new sale offers a large selection of great quality baby/children's toys, clothes & equipment at affordable prices.

Little Pickles Markets offer parents a way to work flexibly around their family, with step-by-step training.

Families can book a table at their local Little Pickles Market to sell items their babies and children have grown out of.

To find out more about Little Pickles Markets visit www.littlepicklesmarkets.co.uk, visit their social media accounts on Instagram or Facebook.

Little Pickles Markets was founded in 2010 and has saved hundreds of thousands of items from landfill in the last 15 years.