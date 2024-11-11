Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on and late night shopping

Join Littlehampton Town Council to kick off the Christmas celebrations at the annual Christmas Lights Switch On and Late-Night Shopping event on Saturday 23 November, starting at 15:00. The High Street will be bustling with festive cheer, offering a perfect opportunity to embrace the festive season.

Bringing festive joy, local musicians Electric Feel and High Strung will perform beloved holiday tunes and more on the main stage! The Town Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, will switch on the stunning new lights, accompanied by Chloe Chapman the winner of the ‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition. Additional performances will occur throughout the evening, featuring River Beach Primary School, Churches Nativity, and others.

Explore stalls from local organisations and artisans, including PAWS Animal Sanctuary, Bear Necessities, MJ Printing, Bow Boss, The Gingerbread Hub, Cherry Blossom Cottage, and Krysias Artwork. To complement the High Street eateries, special stalls will be provided including German Bratwursts, sweet crumble specialists Crumbelicious, The Poffertjes Kitchen with their mini-Dutch pancakes and Spud Shack.

Young guests can enjoy themed rides from Cole’s Funfair, visit Santa in his grotto in the old Crafter’s Corner in Clifton Road and meet our animatronic Christmas Moose. There is also a free children’s art workshop and a Lego Boat Building session with Littlehampton Museum in the Arcade where you can also learn about the Museum’s Time Project.

Speaking of the fantastic event, Chair of Policy and Finance, Councillor Alan Butcher said: “This event is always spectacular as it brings together everybody as one community in celebration of this special time of year. Children especially can enjoy rides at the funfair, watch live performances and maybe see Santa in his grotto. It is great to see many town centre businesses joining in with the festivities and staying open late for this event. I would like to express our gratitude to Kamson’s Pharmacy for offering two empty units to host the children’s workshops and Santa’s Grotto.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy free parking at the Manor House car park from 12:00 on the day and use the disc parking scheme to benefit from 2 hours free parking in other Town Centre car parks.

Full event details can be found at visitlittlehampton.co.uk