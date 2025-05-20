Littlehampton Rail Trail
Starting at Littlehampton Railway Station, visitors can collect a trail leaflet and embark on a stroll down the High Street, where they’ll find blue plaques highlighting local railway workers on display in the windows of local shops and businesses. Along the way, railway cats can also be spotted sharing fascinating “did you know” railway facts.
The trail culminates at Littlehampton Museum, where visitors can claim a special railway sticker by answering questions on the trail leaflet. For those eager to learn more about the town’s railway history, a new railway case is on display at the Museum, offering an in-depth look at the people and stories behind Littlehampton’s railway legacy.
“I encourage people to participate in this fun and free trail”, said Councillor Freddie Tandy, Chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, “support our local museum, our High Street shops and celebrate our transport heritage.”
For more information and to pick up your trail leaflet, visit Littlehampton Railway Station or the Museum. This summer join in the fun and be part of the Railway200 celebrations. Why not take the train and enjoy a more sustainable travel choice? It’s a great way to discover Littlehampton’s heritage.
As always, entry to the Museum is free.