Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Littlehampton Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service will take place on Sunday, November 10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade will muster adjacent to the Town Clock in the High Street at 10:30am and march off at 10:45am. A short service including the laying of the wreaths and two minutes silence will be held at the war memorial at 11:00, the parade will then move to St Mary’s Church where another service will take place.

Veterans are welcome to march in the parade and can obtain a copy of the parade orders by calling 01903 732063, e-mailing [email protected] or from the reception at the Manor House, Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note that road closures will be in operation on the following roads throughout the parade and service (10:30 till 11:15); Beach Road, Maltravers Road, St Catherine’s Road, East Street (junction with Church Street), Church Street, New Road.

Littlehampton will hold its annual Remembrance parade next month.

Speaking about the event, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “Remembrance is an important occasion where our veterans, uniformed groups, and members of the public are brought together for Littlehampton’s Remembrance Day Parade and service.

"We will remember, honour and pay tribute to all who have suffered or died due to war."