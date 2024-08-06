Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition returns

Littlehampton Town Council invites families to visit Littlehampton Seafront on Tuesday, August 13 for a morning of seaside fun at their annual Sandcastle Competition.

This is a free event with a chance of winning prizes by wowing the judges with your award-winning sand sculptures.

There are three age group categories to compete in which are under 5s, over 5s and 10+. Those with the most incredible sandcastle creations will win prizes courtesy of local businesses including Bah Humbug Sweets, and the event sponsor, Harbour Park.

Competitors can enter either individually or in a group within their age category and their wonderful creations can only be made using natural resources and certainly no polluting materials such as plastic and glitter.

Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition.

Bring down your buckets and spades and register from 10am in front of the Stage by the Sea before the competition commences at 11am. Register to receive a free bucket, however, make sure to arrive early as buckets are given on a first come first serve basis!

As a unique addition to this year’s Littlehampton Sandcastle competition, internationally renowned environmental artists, Rebecca and Mark Anthony Haden Ford (Two Circles Design) will be creating a new piece of large scale sand art with families in Littlehampton.

Working on the beach adjacent to the sandcastle event the workshop invites local and visiting families to experience the magic and wonder of creating art on a grand scale using natural materials. It’s entirely free and over the course of one day (9:30am – 4pm) will transport one bay on the beach into a powerful and transient piece of landscape art.

The project is part of Artswork’s Young Cultural Changemakers programme in the area, which works through creative workshops to explore the ideas that local children and young people have about their towns in order to co-design new projects that impact their communities.

Sand art by Two Circles.

Speaking about the family-fun event Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “The seafront is one of the town’s biggest assets and Each Beach is perfect for seaside fun like the annual sandcastle competition.

"It’s always fantastic to see families working together to build imaginative sculptures and sandcastles. There is always a huge turnout for this event, and we are all excited to see what the competition will bring and who the winners will be!”

For more details make sure you check out our website www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk and our socials.