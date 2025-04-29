Littlehampton VE-Day 80th Anniversary beacon lighting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join Littlehampton Town Council as the Town’s Beacon is lit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE-Day. The event will take place on Littlehampton Seafront from 20:45 on Thursday 8 May 2025.

The 80th anniversary of VE-Day marks the end date of World War II, a war that cost the lives of millions. The bravery and sacrifice of those people in securing the peace and freedom we enjoy today will be observed by the lighting of beacons around the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

The Littlehampton Sea Cadets will perform at 21:15 before the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Alan Butcher, lights the Beacon at 21:30. Refreshments will be available from the seafront kiosks from 20:45 onwards.

Speaking about the event, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy said, “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic national event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE-Day. Not only is VE-Day a tribute to those who fought for the freedom of our country, but also a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity that have defined our country ever since.”