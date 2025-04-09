Live jazz on Good Friday lunchtime at Worthing restaurant

By Mina Woodington
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 19:54 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Easter weekend at Indigo Restaurant, Worthing, begins with a lunch time of spectacular live Jazz music performed by Lucy Pickering and a delicious menu prepared by our chefs.

Lucy Pickering has travelled far and wide in her work of entertaining people with an eclectic mixture of jazz and pop songs. With a voice that can do justice to the sounds of Karen Carpenter, and next be found scatting like Ella Fitzgerald, Lucy’s vocals are wide-ranging and impressive.

Immerse yourself in the music while you feast on our 3 course menu. Head to www.indigorestaurant.info/events to see the menu and more information.

Contact us on:

01903 230451

[email protected]

